It is part of a package of support for private sector households that has been introduced by the borough council.

Officially launched under the name Home Improvement Agency, it includes handyman David Greenwood, who can provide expert help with small jobs for local residents.

David Greenwood with the mayor of Burnley, Coun. Cosima Towneley

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Cosima Towneley, launched the scheme outside the home of a local resident who has already benefited from Mr Greenwood’s work.

Patricia Robinson said: “I was very happy with the service and the work that was done. It was all carried out very professionally and I’d definitely use this service again for other jobs around the house.”

The aim of the Home Improvement Agency is to help older, disabled and vulnerable people to live independently in their own homes in greater levels of comfort and security.

Coun. John Harbour, Burnley council’s housing and development boss, said the scheme would help improve residents’ lives.

“The aim is to make life better for our residents by offering a simple and effective handyperson service to carry out small but important jobs around the house.”

The jobs must be take no longer than around an hour, and a charge of £10 per visit applies.