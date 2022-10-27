The help will come from Burnley Council after it was awarded £88,000 by Lancashire County Council as part of the national Affordable Warmth grants scheme.

A report to the authority’s executive from housing boss Coun. John Harbour revealed the aim was to provide high impact “interventions” to protect the most vulnerable residents from harm due to having to live in cold and damp homes.

The grant will be used to provide measures such as boiler servicing, draught proofing, fuel top-up payments and replacing defective windows and doors.

The scheme will be delivered through the council’s recently launched home improvement agency which will target the grants to the most vulnerable residents on the lowest incomes.

Coun. Harbour said: “This grant scheme is very welcome and is one of a number of measures being put in place to try and support the most vulnerable and least well-off people in our communities in these difficult times.