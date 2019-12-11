Burnley Council announces changes to bin collection schedule

Burnley Council has announced that there will be some slight changes to the days on which they will collect rubbish over the festive season.

Collections on Christmas Day (25th) will be brought forward to Monday 23rd, Boxing Day (26th) collections will switch to Saturday 28th, and New Year's Day collections will be brought forward to Monday 30th. All other collections remain as normal.

The council are asking residents to make a note of the different days and put your bins, boxes, or bags out on the right day so you don't miss a collection while the council's garden waste collection service will be temporarily suspended over winter, as usual.

The final collection of 2019 will take place on Monday, December 16th and start again March 20th, 2020. In the meantime, garden waste can still be recycled at the household waste recycling centre at Heasandford industrial estate on Widow Hill Road in Burnley over winter.