Burnley Council advice on Christmas recycling

Burnley Council is urging residents to make it a cracker of a Christmas when it comes to recycling.

Households should start thinking about recycling over the festive period, which can help protect the environment and cut down on the amount of waste going into the general household waste bin, preventing it from filling up too quickly.

Burnley Council will collect Christmas cards and wrapping paper along with plastic pots, tubs and trays as well as the usual recyclable items such as glass, cans and other plastics. Just place them in your blue box or bin as normal.

As in previous years the council will also recycle real Christmas trees once the festive celebrations are over. Book a collection online at www.burnley.gov.uk/christmastrees and we will collect them, for free, on Monday January 13th.

For any residents deciding to have a clear out before Christmas our bulky waste collection service is the easiest way to clear away all larger items such as chairs, settee, fridge or bed. Details of what we collect and the cost of the service are at www.burnley.gov.uk/bulkywaste

Garden waste collections have been suspended over the winter period as usual and will start again in March. However, garden waste can still be disposed at Heasandford household waste recycling centre.

Most household waste collections will remain unaltered over Christmas and New Year. However, there are some changes – please make a note so you don’t miss out on a collection:

• Scheduled collection for Christmas Day will take place on Mon December 23rd.

• Scheduled collection for Boxing Day will take place on Sat December 28th.

• Scheduled collection for New Year’s Day will take place on Mon December 30th.