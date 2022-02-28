Burnley company supporting aid workers with clothing and toiletries drive for Ukraine
A Burnley company is holding out the hand of friendship to the Ukraine by organising a collection of clothes and toiletries.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:45 pm
Store First is collecting all types of toiletries, clothing , and coats for all ages and sizes both male and female, on behalf of the Burnley based Healthier Heroes project which is liaising with the Polish humanitarian aid team.
Any donations can be dropped at Store First in Liverpool Road.
Operations director Sarah Fretwell said: "We are needing clothing and toiletries for all ages and all donations are welcome."