Up to 50 pairs of shoes – symbolising just a handful of the learners who successfully invest in themselves each year at the university centre based at Burnley College’s town centre Campus – will be located in venues throughout the area.

The stories of learners who have retrained, upskilled or changed direction, are being showcased as part of the campaign.

The launch of the campaign included amazing artwork at ‘the kiosk’ in the centre of Charter Walk, Burnley, with QR codes to scan to find out more and see which courses will enable you to achieve your dreams.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nina Parkin, Dean of Burnley College University Courses

Single parent Mary Harron, from Nelson, is one of the learners fronting the new BCUC ‘Walk In Their Shoes’ campaign – inspiring people to take the next step towards doing something different.

Mary (40) was frustrated after missing out on promotions and pay rises at work and decided life was too short to stay in a job where she felt she wasn’t valued. She took the decision to go back to study.

She said: “I had time to think about what I really wanted to do. I was fed up of being overlooked for promotion so I decided to get the qualifications I needed to get a better job.”

Specialist student finance advisors supported Mary and she was able to get a bursary in her first year and, as the course is devised with families in mind, it was flexible enough to allow her to work part-time while studying.

She added: “Once I started, I realised there was a great mix of students on the course – and quite a few who were in similar situations.”