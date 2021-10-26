Burnley College students team up to help save the planet by designing eco-friendly drone

The aim is simple – design, build and fly a zero-emissions drone powerful enough to carry a small cinema camera.

This project, part of a new Engineering Enrichment Club launched at Burnley College, aims to redesign an existing media-drone platform so it can be built from new, sustainable natural fibre composites and run on green-fuel hydrogen.

Students will help design and manufacture all required parts, including 3D printing components, hand laying carbon fibre and natural fibre composites using Burnley College’s facilities, including its industry-standard auto-clave, which heats composite materials under pressure to shape and harden them.

Mark Webber. Photo: Richard Tymon

They will also be installing the hydrogen fuel cell unit and tanks, as well as fitting and setting up the cinema camera before heading off-site to observe test flights.

Lecturer Mark Webber, who has made carbon fibre wings for Formula 1 at Ferrari and runs his own drone piloting business, is spearheading The Engineering Enrichment Club.

“It’s a privilege to share my experience and expertise every day with the composite engineers of tomorrow," he said. "I know this Engineering Experience Club will appeal to those already studying engineering, as well as those learners who have a real passion for sustainability and protecting the environment.

“Our state-of-the-art equipment and facilities in the Centre of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Excellence will allow us to really push the boundaries of drone design.

"It’s a constantly evolving industry and I’m excited to show everyone who joins the sessions the huge range of career possibilities composites engineering can offer, as

well as the impact it can have on the environment.”