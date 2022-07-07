The Clarets recently appointed former Leicester City Women’s manager Jonathan Morgan as their new boss.

Under his leadership, the Foxes reached the WSL in 2021, the highest tier of women’s football in the UK – and the same league Burnley FC Women are targeting.

Fitness Evolution manager Ashley Alderson

To help achieve that goal, the squad will now use Fitness Evolution, based at Burnley College’s £110 million town-centre campus, as the home for all their strength and conditioning training.

The facility has undergone a £4 million extension, adding new industry-leading training technology including a cryogenic chamber which drops the temperature to -80 Celsius to promote swift recovery and an environmental chamber where humidity, altitude and temperature can all be controlled to simulate training at the top of Everest or in the deepest rainforest.

Ashley Alderson, manager of Fitness Evolution, said: “I’m so pleased to be able to announce this partnership. It’s an ambitious plan, but with the level of commitment, passion, expertise and with the highest standards of facilities at both BFC and Fitness Evolution, we can achieve it.

“It also represents everything we stand for at Fitness Evolution and with our colleagues at Burnley College. We want to provide everyone who has the passion, the opportunity to excel at the highest levels in their chosen career.

“Women’s football has exploded over the last few years, and now we can offer young women around the region, and further afield, a solid pathway to become a professional player.

“We are currently putting the final touches to our Elite Professional Pathway – an academy for 16 to 18-year-old women. We will create bespoke programmes to take our most talented players and, with our educational partners at Burnley College, ensure that they match their sporting excellence with academic excellence too.”

In partnership with Fitness Evolution, Burnley FC Women will be holding trial dates ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Lola Ogunbote, Women’s Business Manager at Burnley Football Club, said the trials will be of the highest professional level.