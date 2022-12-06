Burnley church raising £1,000 to help vulnerable families who cannot afford to celebrate Christmas Day
A Burnley church is raising £1,000 to help vulnerable families who cannot afford to celebrate Christmas Day.
The Rev. Kat Gregory-Witham says more and more people are turning to St Matthew’s Church for support because they cannot afford to put their heating and lights on.
The church hopes they can help people afford the cost of buying presents and putting their oven on to cook Christmas dinner.
The Rev. Kat said: “As part of our partnership working with South West Burnley Together, we've teamed up with West End Community Centre to raise money for families and vulnerable adults who are experiencing fuel poverty.
“We’re aiming to raise £1,000 so that we can help local people be able to turn on their oven on Christmas Day.
“We are also working with West End Community Centre and Burnley Together to get gifts to our neighbours who are facing a difficult time this Christmas.”
To make a donation, search for the church on Facebook.