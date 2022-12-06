The Rev. Kat Gregory-Witham says more and more people are turning to St Matthew’s Church for support because they cannot afford to put their heating and lights on.

The church hopes they can help people afford the cost of buying presents and putting their oven on to cook Christmas dinner.

The Rev. Kat said: “As part of our partnership working with South West Burnley Together, we've teamed up with West End Community Centre to raise money for families and vulnerable adults who are experiencing fuel poverty.

The Rev. Kat Gregory-Witham, of St Matthew’s Church in Burnley.

“We’re aiming to raise £1,000 so that we can help local people be able to turn on their oven on Christmas Day.

“We are also working with West End Community Centre and Burnley Together to get gifts to our neighbours who are facing a difficult time this Christmas.”

