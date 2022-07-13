Burnley church pair Mick Fleming and Alex Frost in last 10 of Amplifon Brave Britons category

A pair of Burnley church leaders, who set up a charity to support the poor and homeless, have reached the final 10 selection stage in the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2022 Charity Champion category.

Pastor Mick Fleming and Father Alex Frost formed Church On The Street during the coronavirus pandemic to help the grief-stricken and homeless.

They have been featured in a BBC TV documentary and visited by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Pastor Mick Fleming and Father Alex Frost are in the running for an Amplifon Award

Their frontline work began by feeding the hungry every week on a car park in the centre of Burnley and went on to provide free funerals for those suffering poverty and securing essential care for people suffering mental health issues.

Pastor Mick and Father Alex reached the selection stage out of about 50 nominations chosen by the public from around the UK.

Four finalists will be selected in each category and the winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 11.

