Pastor Mick Fleming and Father Alex Frost formed Church On The Street during the coronavirus pandemic to help the grief-stricken and homeless.
Read More
Their frontline work began by feeding the hungry every week on a car park in the centre of Burnley and went on to provide free funerals for those suffering poverty and securing essential care for people suffering mental health issues.
Pastor Mick and Father Alex reached the selection stage out of about 50 nominations chosen by the public from around the UK.
Four finalists will be selected in each category and the winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 11.