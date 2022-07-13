Pastor Mick Fleming and Father Alex Frost formed Church On The Street during the coronavirus pandemic to help the grief-stricken and homeless.

They have been featured in a BBC TV documentary and visited by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Pastor Mick Fleming and Father Alex Frost are in the running for an Amplifon Award

Their frontline work began by feeding the hungry every week on a car park in the centre of Burnley and went on to provide free funerals for those suffering poverty and securing essential care for people suffering mental health issues.

Pastor Mick and Father Alex reached the selection stage out of about 50 nominations chosen by the public from around the UK.