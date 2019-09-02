Burnley church holding coffee evening for North West Air Ambulance

Brewing up in Burnley will help to keep the North West Air Ambulance up in the air.

Briercliffe Road Baptist and Methodist Church, Melville Street, is holding a coffee evening on Tuesday, September 10th, from 7pm with all proceeds going to the Air Ambulance charity which is celebrating its 21st anniversary this year.

The evening will also mark National Air Ambulance week. Admission will be £2 for a cup of coffee or tea and a piece of home made cake.

There will also be a raffle and some of the Air Ambulance merchandise, including this year's Christmas cards, will be on sale.