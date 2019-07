Pendleside Hospice has thanked the organisers of a glamorous charity ball for raising an "amazing" amount of money.

The “Razzle & Dazzle Ball”, which was held at Burnley Football Club, was organised by Bryan and Jo-Anne Nutter, who own the Footcare Service in Padiham

Jo and Bryan Nutter (centre) organised the charity ball at Burnley Football Club

The event, which saw guests tucking into a three-course meal while enjoying a charity raffle, prize auction and entertainment, raised an incredible £7,256.31 for the hospice, £2,500 of which was match-funded by Santander.