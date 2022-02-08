Burnley care home where staff have residents' 'best interests at heart' impresses inspectors

Wordsworth House care home, Wordsworth Street, had already been given an overall rating of ‘Good’ in all areas at a CQC inspection in 2019. Its latest inspection focused on safety and leadership, both of which were found to be Good.

The CQC judges a care home on its levels of care, responsiveness, safety, effectiveness and leadership and incorporates comments from residents and their relatives.

The report highlighted the care home’s responsive approach to residents’ problems and ensuring residents feel their needs, interests and preferences are being met sufficiently.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Wordsworth House care home in Burnley celebrate their 'Good' CQC rating

Residents and visitors told the CQC representatives: “There is always plenty of staff around. They are helpful and seem to enjoy their job.

“The home is always clean, looks spotless, with nice touches like flowers on the dining room table”.

Staff were very positive about the respectful culture in the home. Their comments included: "It's a lovely staff team and we all work so well together; we all have the residents’ best interests at heart.”

Other comments from the inspectors included:

- Infection control was well managed, and the home was clean and free from hazards

- Person-centred culture was being embedded at the home

- People and their relatives were happy with the way the service was managed

- The manager and staff team were committed to providing people with high-quality care

- Rachel Clough, regional support manager for Larchwood Care, said: “We were delighted to welcome back the CQC and the reaffirmation of Wordsworth House’s rating. It is especially pleasing to note that our hygiene and covid protocols are highlighted as Good.

“The team at Wordsworth House do everything they can to ensure residents’ needs are met, which is acknowledged in the report by residents, their family and CQC inspectors. Well done everyone!"