Burnley care home sponsorship deal for junior community football team

The Colne FC Under 11s team and management received new shirts emblazoned with the logo of Larchwood Care, the operator of Wordsworth House in Burnley.

Many residents at Wordsworth House, located in Wordsworth Street in Hapton, have been involved with grassroots football during their lives and were delighted to see the team in their kit.

Jonny Stansfield, coach for Colne FC Under 11s, said: “Without the support of people and businesses like Wordsworth House and Larchwood Care, we simply wouldn’t be able to compete as a team.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colne FC Under 11s team and management were delighted to receive new shirts donated to them from Wordsworth House in Burnley.

“It can be very expensive to buy kit for a whole team and taking that burden away from the children’s parents means that no one has to worry about the cost and can focus on enjoying the sport.”

Rachel Clough, regional support manager for Larchwood Care, said: “It’s really important to Larchwood that Wordsworth House is part of the community so being bale to support this local team is brilliant.

“Sport instils important values and characteristics in young people, and many of the players will make lifelong friends through the team. I’ll be bringing some of the residents down to watch matches and look forward to seeing lots of wins!”