Burnley care home rated 'good' following inspection

A Burnley care home has been commended by the Care Quality Commission following its latest inspection by the independent regulator.

Wordsworth House, on Wordsworth Street, Gannow, was given an overall rating of ‘Good’ following the CQC team’s visit.

A CQC report judges a care home on its levels of care, responsiveness, safety, effectiveness, and leadership and includes comments from residents and their relatives.

Comments from the inspectors included: “People told us they felt safe at the service. There were enough staff available to provide care and support; staffing arrangements were kept under review. The provider followed safe processes were in place to make sure appropriate checks were carried out before staff started working at the service.”

“People's needs were being assessed, planned for and reviewed. Each person had a care plan which was designed to ensure their needs and choices were met. People were supported with their healthcare needs. Changes in people's health and well-being were monitored and responded to.”

“People made positive comments about the caring attitude of staff. They said their privacy and dignity was respected. We observed staff interacting with people in a kind, pleasant and friendly manner. Staff were respectful of people's choices and opinions.”

Debbie Marples, home manager at Wordsworth House, said: “We are delighted to receive the ‘Good’ rating from the CQC. The team has worked very hard for this result, and we are confident we will maintain this rating and build on it.

“Our number one priority is the care of our residents, and we hope we will continue to be recognised for this in the future.”

Wordsworth House forms part of Larchwood Care and is managed by Healthcare Management Solutions. 76% of Larchwood Care Homes are rated as ‘Good’ or above by the CQC and Care Inspectorate, above the industry average.