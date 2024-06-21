Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ever-popular Burnley Canal Festival returns with a free activities for families.

The festival, on Sunday, August 25th, will see fun on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and at the beautifully refurbished Finsley Gate Wharf and along the towpath nearby.

Attractions include the Giant and his mate Jack; flower displays that can’t stay still; a sky full of magical bubbles; dancing Wallopers, and possibly their horse, and go on a quest with the Towpath Explorers.

Burnley Canal Festival

You can also visit the amazing Exbury Egg; a floating museum, and browse the arts and crafts market.

Burnley Canal Festival is a fantastic chance for Burnley locals and visitors to get together and celebrate the fantastic resource that is the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, and Burnley’s unique canal-side heritage.

The festival runs from 11am-5pm on Sunday August 25th. Full details on the website: https://burnleycanalfestival.org/whats-on/