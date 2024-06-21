Burnley Canal Festival returning in August courtesy of Mid-Pennine Arts
and live on Freeview channel 276
The festival, on Sunday, August 25th, will see fun on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and at the beautifully refurbished Finsley Gate Wharf and along the towpath nearby.
Attractions include the Giant and his mate Jack; flower displays that can’t stay still; a sky full of magical bubbles; dancing Wallopers, and possibly their horse, and go on a quest with the Towpath Explorers.
You can also visit the amazing Exbury Egg; a floating museum, and browse the arts and crafts market.
Burnley Canal Festival is a fantastic chance for Burnley locals and visitors to get together and celebrate the fantastic resource that is the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, and Burnley’s unique canal-side heritage.
The festival runs from 11am-5pm on Sunday August 25th. Full details on the website: https://burnleycanalfestival.org/whats-on/
Burnley Canal Festival is co-produced by Mid Pennine Arts and The Super Slow Way.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.