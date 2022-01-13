Burnley businesswoman shortlisted for top Muslim award

Saira Hussain, who founded HAD & CO Property Consultants based in Burnley, Blackburn and Manchester, said she was pleased to have been shortlisted in such a male-dominated category.

HAD & CO is a female led architectural, planning, interior design and property consultancy which has worked on buildings such as the Royal Exchange in Manchester city centre and Double Tree by Hilton.

Saira said: "I am pleased to have been shortlisted. Architecture, property and construction are still very much male dominated industries and recognition such as this supports my efforts to promote female inclusion in the architecture and construction field.”

Saira also chairs the DWP Policy Unit with oversight for Employment at the FSB. The role, which started in January 2021, includes acting as FSB’s member lead on labour market issues, including employment trends, pay, pensions, self-employment, health at work and employment law (including the Working Time Directive).

She must also liaise with FSB policy staff regarding policy work stemming from DWP, BEIS, HM Treasury and other relevant departments and agencies. An awareness of political and legislative developments in the UK is also important, while Saira also reviews and provides feedback on policy written work, such as consultations and reports and represent the FSB at high level events and roundtables on relevant topics.

The purpose of these awards which have been held over the last eight years is to recognise, celebrate and promote the contributions of the British Muslim community for a successful and prosperous United Kingdom.

The Awards are now in their ninth Year and will be held in the Marquee BMHC, Manchester, where some of the most accomplished and influential Muslims will gather for a night to celebrate their success.

