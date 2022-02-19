Burnley businessman offers to cover travel costs of elderly Clarets fan unable to make games

Dave contacted the Burnley Express this morning after seeing the story about the pensioner’s plight on social media.

The anonymous fan placed the ad in Wednesday’s edition of the Southport and Formby Champion.

In it, the OAP season ticket holder, who lives in Argyle Road, Southport, said they were looking for a lift from Southport to and from matches at Turf Moor.

The ad also stated that the fan had early stage Parkinson's, a disease Dave's dad battled with before his death three years ago.

"I will gladly pay for a fan to take this pensioner to and from the home games of Burnley Football Club," said Dave, who has been busy promoting the upcoming Netflix film about his life. "My father passed away of Parkinson’s disease and I understand how terrible and debilitating this disease really is.

"If we can help get this fan to and from Burnley games, and raise more awareness of Parkinson's, then that would be great."

Burnley businessman Dave Fishwick

Dave is now looking for a fan take him up on his kind offer. Anybody willing to help can email [email protected]

The ad was spotted by Carl Disley who took to Twitter to share the appeal. The post has since gone viral with more than 30,000 likes and almost 10,000 retweets.

The Burnley Express has been in contact with the Southport and Formby Champion to update the fan on the situation.