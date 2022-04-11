Burnley businessman Dave Fishwick wants people struggling with debt to contact him this week
Prominent Burnley businessman Dave Fishwick is calling on people across the town and surrounding areas who are struggling with debt to contact him.
The charismatic television personality, who is set to be the subject of a biopic about his remarkable life in upcoming Netflix movie “The Bank of Dave”, has joined forces with BBC1 Morning Live to help people suffering from financial security.
He said: "Debt can be something that's really difficult to talk about, but for millions of people around the country, with the rising cost of living, managing credit card or loan repayments, it's becoming that bit harder.
"In the next couple of weeks we're hoping to offer some real advice on how to deal with debt problems. And if you're one of those people struggling, then please get in touch. Drop me an email if you're happy for us to share your story.”
Emails can be sent to [email protected], and should include the word "debt" in the subject line.