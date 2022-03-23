A combination of fundraising, donations and a family run raffle has helped to raise money which will be donated to Pendleside Hospice and Chrohn’s and Colitis UK, with some of the funds to go to Danielle Harker's children, Shae (three) and two-year-old Arlo (2).

Dubbed ‘Mission Danielle’ organisations have provided memory making experiences and raffle prizes.

Crown Paints donated Disney Encanto bags to the children, alongside a plane experience from Burnley based firm Quicker Skips. Other raffle prizes and donations included an alpaca experience courtesy of Orenon Tree, a family pass from Air Nation, Everyman Cinema, Clitheroe, and a Bosie and Braw family painting.

Danielle with her husband Anthony, mum Suzi and her children Shae and Arlo.

Danielle was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 33 in August, and has been documenting her battle on social media as she vows to continue to do all she can in order to spend as much time as possible with her children and husband, Anthony.

The gofundme page, set up by Danielle’s Mother, Suzi Folley gathered momentum and in just over a week, 432 donors had helped to raise £16,340. Now the fund stands at £19,765.

Suzi said: “We’re all completely overwhelmed by the response and donations we’ve received and this has most certainly helped to raise all our spirits, particularly Danielle’s, throughout what is an incredibly emotional, challenging time for us all.

Danielle and Anthony on their wedding day

“Danielle has had an extremely difficult time whilst receiving chemotherapy and was admitted to hospital after a blood clot and fluid in her lungs were discovered which also led to a few different types of infections too.

“We have been keeping Danielle updated with the donations and that’s really helped lift her spirits and make the toughest of days feel a little easier to bear for us all.”

Danielle’s aunt, Jayne Bayliff and mother-in-law Julie Richardson, have thanked everyone and in particular Althams Travel, Barnfield Homes, Bouquet by Jess, Skin Harmony by Michaela, FM Fragrance with Jasmine, Air Unlimited, Quicker Skips, Cuppa Cakes, Fudgetastic Treats, Enzos, Daisy Chan, Tropics Skincare by Tracy Wilkinson and Wax Melts by Roxy and Ruby.