Burnley business chapter contributes to BNI success story

BNI Lancashire has triumphed at the global organisation’s national conference, winning a total of three awards including best overall region in the UK.

BNI, the world’s largest referral marketing organisation, has groups known as chapters which use their combined network of contacts to find business opportunities and referrals for one another, to a specific brief that members outline at every meeting.

BNI has twelve chapters in Lancashire, including one in Burnley, generating multi-million pounds worth of business every year.

BNI Kudos (Burnley), generated £1.1m. in 2018.

The total business passed in BNI chapters across Lancashire in the past 12 months was £10.5m.

The region’s achievements were celebrated last week at BNI’s national conference which took place at Devere Orchard Hotel, Nottingham, hosting members from the 72 BNI regions across the UK.

Chapters in BNI Lancashire brought home three awards including Region of Year, New Growth in Members and Net Growth in new groups.

BNI executive director for Lancashire Mike Holman said: “All of us at BNI in Lancashire are immensely proud of all our members for their fantastic contributions over the last few years and it is just brilliant to see them recognised in this way on a national scale.

“In an increasingly digital age, it’s inspiring and gratifying to see so many young and old businesses grabbing hold of the opportunities that come from word-of-mouth marketing. It shows that if you’re prepared to get up early and make it work for you by committing to giving as much as gaining, you can create real success of your business.”