Burnley business boss set for mini-triathlon for Pendleside Hospice

The managing director of a Burnley business is gearing up to undertake a mini triathlon at Crow Wood Leisure as part of his company’s fundraising efforts in this year's Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge.

Mark Wiggan, MD of local recruitment company M65Jobsearch, has been working with personal trainer Adrian Lum for the past few weeks ahead of the challenge, which will take place on September 1st and involves a half-mile swim, a three- and a half-mile run, and a 12-mile cycle.

“Since we got involved with Corporate Challenge, we’ve has Dress Down Fridays, cake sales, an ongoing tuck shop in our offices, as well as collecting over 20 bags of clothes, but as we approach the end of the four-month, period I wanted to do something a little bit different and a trainer at Crow Wood suggested a mini triathlon," said Mark.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge, but I’m also a little apprehensive having never done anything like this before," he added. "The cycling is my strongest discipline so I’m glad I’m finishing with that one and if I can complete it all in less than two hours I’ll be extremely pleased!”

PT Adrian said: “Mark has done really well, but the hardest part will be moving straight from one discipline to the next with no break. I’m confident he’ll be able to do it and the adrenaline will keep him going."

Pendleside's Corporate Challenge, now in its fourth year, sees local companies try to raise as much money as possible from June to September. Christina Cope from the hospice said: “We’ve had some great personal physical efforts in this year’s Corporate Challenge, from the Burnley 10k to the National Three Peaks, so Mark is in good company with his mini triathlon.

"We’re really grateful to have so many prominent local businesses like M65Jobsearch taking part in the challenge with all their great fundraising ideas," Christina added. "Donations play such a major part in keeping the hospice going and allowing us to continue the important work the hospice does in helping people living with life-limiting illnesses.

To make a donation to Mark's cause, head to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-wiggan