Burnley buses to wear huge Royal British Legion poppies to honour the fallen for Remembrance

Burnley buses are to be adorned with huge poppies to honour those who gave their lives for our freedom and support the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.



As the nation prepares to remember the fallen, Lancashire bus operator The Burnley Bus Company is planning its own moving tribute, with parent company Transdev gearing up to adorn 200 of its buses across the North with large commemorative poppies to encourage customers to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The poppies are supporting the Royal British Legions Poppy Appeal, as the nation prepares to remember the fallen.

Serving members of the armed forces will also be able to travel free on any bus service operated by The Burnley Bus Company on Remembrance Sunday (10th of November), while the poppies will be prominently displayed on the front of buses on routes across east Lancashire and into North and West Yorkshire, from Burnley to Preston, Keighley, Skipton, and Manchester.

“Our customers welcomed our decision to place poppies on several of our buses in previous years, so we felt it was right to continue our support this year for the important work of the Royal British Legion," said The Burnley Bus Company’s CEO Alex Hornby. “We hope that by prominently showing our support for the Poppy Appeal on our buses, many of our customers will join us in contributing to this excellent cause.

“All our teams at our depots across the North are fully behind this – we want to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom, and to support those living with the impact of conflict today," added Alex.

Transdev’s purchase of large-sized poppies for its buses from the Royal British Legion over the last four years has raised over £5,500 for local Royal British Legion branches across the North with the company explaining that they hope the highly-visible symbols of remembrance will help generate a further boost as customers buy and wear their own poppies with pride.