Burnley bride to be who cried at thought of walking down the aisle is on wedding countdown after losing an incredible six stone

Like many brides , Vicky (42) was devastated when her wedding had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

But, she seized the opportunity and used the extra months to turn her nightmare into a dream wedding, making new plans including a brand new dress

Vicky Hannah, from Burnley, had struggled with her weight for many years finding herself in a 'vicious circle.'

She said: “I was desperately unhappy being overweight.

"I stayed away from social events to avoid feeling embarrassed and uncomfortable, leaving me feeling upset and isolated. So then I’d turn to food for comfort which only left me feeling utterly helpless and out of control.”

The turning point for Vicky came when she started shopping for her wedding dress.

“I was thrilled to have got engaged to my partner, Jason, and planning our wedding should have filled me with excitement.

"But, when I tried on my first wedding dress, I wanted to cry. The thought of walking down the aisle at the

weight and size I was made me want to cancel the whole wedding.

"I knew I had to do something!”

Over the years, Vicky had tried many different diets in an attempt to lose weight but never with any lasting

success as she found she couldn't stick to anything for long and found counting and restrictions too hard to keep up with.

Through a health and wellbeing referral programme at work, Vicky received a 12 week membership for her local Slimming World group and went along to join that very same week, in May 2021.

“I was so nervous that first Saturday morning.. Would this finally be the answer I’d been looking for? Could I really be successful at losing weight?

"It took every ounce of courage I could muster to walk through those doors but the warmth of welcome I received turned my fear into relief and I knew straight away that this was going to be the best decision I’d ever made!”

Vicky, who works in a support role in a high school, joined Jen Blevins’ Slimming World group at St Catherine’s Community Centre, Burnley and there, she discovered that, with Food Optimising, she could enjoy unlimited 'free' foods like meat, vegetables, pasta and rice without counting calories or ever feeling hungry or deprived.

She said: “I love that the whole family can eat together. Mealtimes are now an opportunity to cook and eat

fabulous meals with Jason and my daughter, Millie who is 18

"Simple changes to the way we shop, cook and eat have made a huge difference – no more dieting, just a new, healthy lifestyle forever.”

In seven months Vicky has dropped from a dress size 20 to a 12 which means she cannot wait for her final wedding dress fitting ready for the big day in April 2022.

She said: "“I can’t wait to get married now and I know that our wedding will be the happiest day of our lives - not to mention the fact that we’ll look and feel fabulous."

Vicky’s amazing weight loss has brought many changes to her life, she is now a social butterfly and loves

nothing more than a day out clothes shopping with her daughter and friends.

Jen said: “The change in Vicky since that very first day is just awe inspiring. With every pound she

has lost, her confidence has grown and grown.

"We love listening to her in group every Saturday morning as she shares her weight loss journey and the wonderful changes she makes along the way – especially the delicious meals she loves to cook.

"Vicky is an inspiration to us all and I couldn’t be prouder of her.”

Vicky is set to inspire many more in her local community as she is about to embark on a brand new journey – into the role of a Slimming World Consultant herself.

Vicky will be relaunching the Tuesday evening group at St Matthew’s Church Hall, Burnley on December 28th

December with sessions at 6pm or 7-30pm. For more information you can contact Vicky on 07368