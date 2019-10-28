Burnley braveheart Ian takes on Ben Nevis Triathlon for Pendleside Hospice

A Burnley braveheart travelled to Scotland for a gruelling triathlon in the shadow of Ben Nevis to raise money for Pendleside Hospice.

Ian Cocks took on the Ben Nevis Braveheart Triathlon in Fort William, supported by his wife Stacey and six year-old daughter Scarlett-Rose.

Ian and daughter Scarlett-Rose

The challenge consisted of a 1.2mile open-water swim followed by a 56 mile road bike ride and then a run to the summit of Ben Nevis.

Ian completed the triathlon and finished in 20th position in an amazing four hours 47 minutes.

He raised £1,320 for the hospice and presented a cheque to Pendleside fund-raiser Jo Applegate.