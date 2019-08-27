Burnley Borough Council ready to roll out new recycling bins

These are just some of the thousands of new wheelie bins ready for delivery to around half the households across Burnley.



Burnley Council is upgrading its recycling collection service with around 22,000 homes being switched to a wheelie bin system - blue for glass, cans, and plastic, and dark grey for paper and cardboard.

The bins will start to be delivered to houses from next week but the first collections under the new system don’t start until October 1st. Until then, residents are being asked not to use the new bins and to stick with the blue box and white sack until their last recycling collection in September is done.

The rest of the borough is staying on the blue box and white sack system, but with improved sacks. To find out which system you are on and more info, go to www.burnley.gov.uk/recyclenow