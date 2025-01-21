Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fixed penalty notices have been issued by Burnley Borough Council after rubbish was dumped illegally in a number of back streets in the Stoneyholme area of town.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Burnley Express yesterday highlighted the concerns of residents who had photographed piles of rubbish dumped on up to a dozen back streets in Stoneyholme.

The council has today confirmed to the Express that its enforcement team has issued eight fixed penalty notices in the last week, four in Waterbarn Street, two in Colne Road, and two in Cleaver Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Howard Baker, the council’s Executive member for Community and Environmental Services, has been liaising with Burnley Council Streetscene officers.

Rubbish dumped in a Burnley back street

He said: “Cleaner streets and reducing fly-tipping have always been a top priority for the council. As of this morning, there are 303 open cleansing requests across the borough on the Love Clean Streets platform.

“The recent snow and ice caused some delays in our cleansing schedule as crews were unable to safely access certain back streets. To help catch up on bin collections, our cleansing teams were temporarily redeployed.

“With bin rounds now back to normal service, the bin crews will assist the cleansing teams this week by removing excess waste from back streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our enforcement team continue to work proactively, addressing reported issues across the borough.”

Some of the streets which have seen rubbish dumped include Waterbarn Street, Redvers Street, Cardinal Street, Newman Street, Barden Lane, Bright Street, Ada Street and Murray Street.

Burnley North East Lancashire County Councillor Usman Arif also raised the issue with the council and described the situation as “shocking”.