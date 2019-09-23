Burnley Blue Watch firefighters reach for the skies on The Big One

A trio of firemen completed one very big challenge when they scaled Blackpool's The Big One rollercoaster - in full kit.



Burnley Blue Watch firefighters Mark Soloniewicz, Joel Mason and Saeed Molvi scaled the iconic rollercoaster at Blackpool Pleasure Beach to raise money for the Children Today charity and the Fire Fighters charity.

The climb

The lads certainly picked a good evening to attempt their climb, glorious clear skies and very little wind ensured they could enjoy the view from the top, even if it was from behind their breathing apparatus.

Standing at 235ft, the Big One is well over double the reach of a fully extended Aerial Ladder Platform the lads are more accustomed to climbing in their job.

Mark said: "It was an amazing experience. We had a perfect evening weather wise, probably the first time I’ve ever been to Blackpool when there’s been no wind whatsoever!

"We were treated to some cracking views and an amazing sunset. It did however get a little sweaty in our full fire kit.

The lads

"We got up there in no time at all, approximately 10 to 15 minutes, but the legs were burning a little after the 420 steps.

"Breathing was a little more restricted too with the breathing apparatus mask, but it was a brilliant experience."

To sponsor the firefighters visit their Justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/Sol-mason-molvi or https://www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/donate