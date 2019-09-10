Burnley Blackburn charity football match raises funds for Pendleside Hospice

A charity football match saw friends from East Lancashire team up to raise money for Pendleside Hospice.

Carol Bridgeman organised the game which saw teams from Burnley and Blackburn compete at Marl Pits, Rawtenstall, followed by a hog roast and raffle. The day rose a fantastic £1,830 which included a donation from DWP, Burnley.

Carol attended Pendleside Hospice with Rebecca Epstein, Eric Wroot, Nicola McMahon and Lily Pillinger to present their cheque. They chose to raise funds for the hospice in memory of their loved ones who were looked after by Pendleside and hope to make this an annual event.