Burnley beautician salon 'highly commended' in industry awards

A Burnley beauticians has been 'highly commended' in a regional industry awards ceremony.

Hard as Nails Beauty in Padiham Road came secnd in the Nail Team of the Year category in the North-West Beauty Industry Awards, held at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.

Onwer Lesley Lawrence said: "We are a local business which offers advanced nail training to students throughout the Burnley and Pendle area, some of whom are educators already for our local colleges.

"To be awarded this recognition following years of hard work, training abroad with world masters to perfect our training skillsets, means the world to us and our clients who have all fully supported us throughout the years.

"To receive this was an honour, being up against some of the best nail salons snd spas throughout the North-West region."

Hard as Nails has been established since 2004 where Lesley is complented by edcator and nail technician Jayne Knowles and Lesley's 75 year-old mum Dot Marshall who tirelessly brews up, cleans, runs errands and entertains the clients.

Lesley added: "Every year our clients help us play a huge part in raising money for Macmillan Cancer Research, aiming to always beat the target we raised the year before.

"Between us we all do our best to raise money in memory of friends and relatives we have all lost due to cancer by baking and making fudge and selling at an open salon coffee morning.

"We have lost two clients to this awful disease as well as family members, so this cause means a great deal to all of our hearts."