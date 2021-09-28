Burnley based medical student selected to join prestigious scholarship

After completing a rigorous selection process, Poppy Welsh, who is based at the UCLan Burnley Campus, is joining the Healthcare Leadership Academy (HLA) Scholars cohort for the 2021/22 academic year.

Founded in 2016, the HLA scholarship recognises healthcare students and professionals with proven leadership ability and gives them the opportunity to take their leadership skills to the next level.

Poppy is a final year medical student who has been involved in leadership on campus within her previous roles as Course Representative and vice-chairman of the Radiology Society.

Poppy Welsh

The Canadian, who hails from Vancouver, said: “I am honoured and excited by the opportunity to be a HLA Scholar. I look forward to developing and learning new skills to become a more effective and impactful leader and future doctor.”

The HLA started with the flagship HLA Scholars programme based in London and since then it has rapidly spread across the UK, with cohorts in London, Newcastle, Bristol, Belfast, and Edinburgh, as well as Amsterdam.

It was formed in response to demand from young clinicians and medical students to learn about leadership. The aim of the programme is to inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals and develop their understanding of leadership.

Speaking about this year’s cohort, Johann Malawana, Director of the HLA, said: “After a rigorous and competitive application process, with over 1,800 people starting the application process, we are delighted to welcome Poppy Welsh to our 2021-2022 scholars.

“The pandemic has reinforced the need for leaders who inspire, listen and care. At a time of great global challenge, it is important that the next generation of healthcare leaders are motivated, inspired, and prepared in order to best look after the populations they serve.

“We look forward to seeing what this generation of Scholars achieve with the platform they are given through the HLA and its community.”