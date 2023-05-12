News you can trust since 1877
Burnley based charity TEAM RISE attends charity champions' reception at 10 Downing Street

Burnley based charity TEAM RISE, which provides support to disabled and vulnerable adults, has been recognised with an invitation to attend a special reception at 10 Downing Street.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th May 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:36 BST

Held to celebrate the contribution that local charities make within the community Team Rise project manager Sharon Lees was iInvited by Burnley and Padiham’s Member of Parliament Antony Higginbotham to attend the charity champions reception.

Burnley FC promotion parade: More fantastic images of fans who waited hours to s...
Mr Antony Higginbotham said: “I know first-hand the amazing work that Sharon and all the volunteers do at Team Rise. That’s why I was delighted to nominate them for recognition at Number 10. The support they provide to vulnerable adults is a testament to the good that we have all across Burnley and Padiham. And that’s exemplified at Team Rise.

TEAM RISE project manager Sharon Lees attends the charity champions' reception at 10 Downing StreetTEAM RISE project manager Sharon Lees attends the charity champions' reception at 10 Downing Street
“The get togethers, the regular outings and even their yearly pantomime provides the companionship that so many of their members need. “Everybody at TEAM RISE is like family to each other and I want to say a massive well done.”

Sharon said the opportunity to represent the charity was ‘an honour and a privilege’ adding: “ The recognition TEAM RISE received is a such a positive reflection on all of us and the many volunteers who work tirelessly and quietly, day in day out. They play an integral role in all we

do and our thanks go out to each and every one of them.

"Without our wonderful members there is no TEAM RISE and again this reception also celebrated everything they also achieve each and every day. Every single person there made such an effort to ensure we all felt comfortable and enjoyed the experience.”

