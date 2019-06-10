Burnley bank worker to deposit her hair for cancer charity

A Burnley bank employee is preparing to shed her locks in support of her sister's brave cancer battle.

Nicola Shingles, who works for HSBC in Manchester Road, has grown her hair specially for the cut, which she will then donate to a charity making wigs for other cancer survivors.

Her sister Janine Peat, from Crawshawbooth, is currently receiving treatment for breast cancer.

And Nicola (43) has agreed to let her colleagues do the snip, in the branch this Friday when a tombola and cake sale should top the £2,000 already raised for charity.

Branch manager Kate Mercer said: "When Janine was first diagnosed with cancer last year, it was as you can imagine a huge shock to the family and Nicola immediately wanted to do something herself to raise funds for cancer research.

"Knowing her sister could ultimately lose all of her hair due to treatment Nicola decided to start growing her hair so it could be cut and donated to make wigs for other cancer sufferers.

"Nicola needed her hair to be at least 30cm in length – and there still be some left.

"As a branch we have recently completed a walk to raise funds for breast cancer and Janine, now on the road to recovery, met us at the end of the walk to cheer us over the finish line along with her two boys, husband and parents. We raised £950 for charity which has been matched by HSBC.

"Nicola’s hair is now long enough to be cut and she was all up for sneaking off to the hairdresser, so we have convinced her to let us do it in the branch instead.

"On Friday we will be holding a fund-raiser in the branch and we are all going to have a go at cutting her hair. We are hoping Janine will join us to along with her other close family members to help us celebrate.

"As you can imagine having so much hair cut off (and not by a hairdresser) is incredibly brave of Nicola and is for a cause so close to not only Nicola but probably each and every one of us."

Those wanting to support Nicola can visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicola-shingles.