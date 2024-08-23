Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley band Badhands has raised more than £1,000 for mental health charity Casual Minds Matter CIC through a collaborative T-shirt design and sales campaign.

The fundraising effort was centred around a special memorial gig held at The Inn on the Wharf, Burnley, on Saturday, August 17th, in honour of the band’s late friend, David Hankinson, who tragically lost his life in a road collision in August, 2021.

The event drew a large crowd, with fans coming together not only to enjoy Badhands' and solo vocalist, Amy D’s music, but also to support a cause close to the band's heart. In a show of solidarity and commitment to mental health awareness, members of Casual Minds Matter were present at the gig to provide information about their services and connect with Badhands’ supporters.

Burnley band Badhands with the Casual Minds Matter team

The custom T-shirts, designed by the band’s drummer, Gregg Hodson, were sold both at the event and online, with proceeds going directly to the charity. The initial sales have already surpassed £1,000, and orders continue to pour in from supporters eager to contribute to the cause.

Badhands’ lead singer Luke Hodson said: "David was an integral part of all our lives, and we wanted to do something meaningful in his memory. Partnering with Casual Minds Matter felt like the perfect way to honour him while raising awareness about mental health issues that affect so many people."

Casual Minds Matter is a community-focused charity dedicated to providing mental health support and resources to individuals in Burnley and surrounding areas. The funds raised from the T-shirt sales will help the charity continue delivering vital services, including counselling, workshops, and other outreach programs.

David Burnett, Casual Minds Matter director, added, "We are incredibly grateful to Badhands and everyone who purchased a T-shirt. This collaboration has not only raised crucial funds but also brought much-needed attention to the importance of mental health in our community and the work we do as a charity."

The T-shirts are still available for purchase online or via the band, with the proceeds benefiting the charity. Those interested in supporting the cause can visit the Casual Minds Matter website or call into their town centre shop for more information.