Burnley author speaks of how her studies ignited her passion for children’s literature

Abigail Brown (24) from Burnley returned to Blackburn University Centre to speak to current students on the Foundation Degree and BA (Hons) Early Childhood Studies courses, about how her time at Blackburn University Centre inspired her to write children’s literature and music.

She was one of four speaking taking part in the University Centre’s Early Childhood Studies Symposium, where former students shared their journeys into their current careers, as well as their career highlights and advice.

Since graduating from Blackburn University Centre Abigail has completed an MA in song writing from Bath Spa University and self-published two children’s books called Oh my little one...Dream Big Dreams’ and ‘Ava the Stranger’, both available on Amazon Kindle.

Abigail Brown (centre) from Burnley, is pictured with Students and Staff during the Early Childhood Studies Symposium at Blackburn University Centre

She said: “The symposium was a fantastic event. It was an honour to share my passion for music and early years education. I hope the current students found my journey encouraging and inspiring because there are many avenues of possibilities ahead of them.

“My time at Blackburn University Centre was fantastic, it’s an excellent course and the teaching was exceptional! It was a welcoming, life-changing and positive experience.”

Samantha Elcombe, lecturer in Early Years said: “It was great to welcome Abigail back to speak to our current students about her experiences since leaving Blackburn University Centre, along with our three other speakers.