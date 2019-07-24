Burnley and Yorkshire Dales provide inspiration for latest crime novel

A Burnley author has penned his fourth novel.

Andrew Hamling published the latest in his series of Bethany Gallagher crime mysteries, entitled 'A Contract Killing'.

Once again the story is set in and around Burnley and into the Yorkshire Dales, with many locations with which readers will be familiar.

Andrew said: "My last novel was set in the world of crown green bowls and inspired by my membership of Queensgate Bowling Club.

"This latest novel conforms to my belief of writing about what you know and is set at a bridge club, inspired by my membership of Brierfield Bridge Club – though any members of the club need have no fear, my characters are all purely fictitious and do not bear any resemblance to members of Brierfield, past or present!

"Far be it from me to pronounce on my own work, but for lovers of crime fiction, I think this would make ideal summer reading."