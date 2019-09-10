Burnley and Pendle Ex-Services Club looking for new members

A group supporting former service people and members of the emergency services is looking for new members.

The Burnley and Pendle Ex-Services Club meets every Tuesday at the Burnley Miners' Club in Plumbe Street and also organises trips out for members.

Ray Hogan, chairman, said: "We are desperately short of new members, particularly men, and so I'm making this appeal for people to get in touch. We have a coffee morning every Tuesday from 10am to noon.

"This year we have already enjoyed two trips to the races as well as days out to Southport Flower Show and the Lake District. One of our members was a photographer for the RAF and he is happy to give lessons to any new members.

"We are also in the process of organising a Christmas meal at Burnley Golf Club for our members. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the armed services or emergency services, or their families."

To learn more about the group call Ray on 077454 77920.