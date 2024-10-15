Burnley and Padiham reception class pictures from our archives – featuring Cherry Fold, Worsthorne, and Padiham primary schools

By John Deehan
Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:25 BST
With the first term for new starters in Burnley and Padiham almost over, it’s nearly time to celebrate these young pupils’ big milestone.

Next month, the Burnley Express will feature a special School Starters supplement, filled with photos of the newest students across the area.

While we count down to its release, let’s revisit some of our favourite archive photos capturing reception class children during their first days of school over the years.

October 2016.

1. Reception Class at Wheatley Lane Methodist School, Fence.

October 2016. Photo: Paul Heyes

October 19, 2016.

2. Reception class at Worsthorne Primary School, Burnley.

October 19, 2016. Photo: Paul Heyes

October 2016.

3. Reception class at Holy Trinity Primary School, Burnley.

October 2016. Photo: Paul Heyes

October 2016.

4. Reception Class at Whalley CE Primary School, Whalley.

October 2016. Photo: Paul Heyes

