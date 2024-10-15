Next month, the Burnley Express will feature a special School Starters supplement, filled with photos of the newest students across the area.
While we count down to its release, let’s revisit some of our favourite archive photos capturing reception class children during their first days of school over the years.
1. Reception Class at Wheatley Lane Methodist School, Fence.
October 2016. Photo: Paul Heyes
2. Reception class at Worsthorne Primary School, Burnley.
October 19, 2016. Photo: Paul Heyes
3. Reception class at Holy Trinity Primary School, Burnley.
October 2016. Photo: Paul Heyes
4. Reception Class at Whalley CE Primary School, Whalley.
October 2016. Photo: Paul Heyes