Burnley and Padiham folk asked to donate a coat for winter

Burnley and Padiham folk are being asked to dig out their unwanted coats and help those less fortunate to wrap up warm this winter.

Padiham Rotary Club is joining other clubs across the country in helping the Wrap up Lancashire initiative.

Following the success of last year when 3,000 items were collected in East Lancashire for distribution to those in need, the Wrap up Team have been busy spreading the word far and wide.

As a result, many more clubs in Cumbria and Lancashire, together with Rotary clubs in Manchester and Essex, are joining the campaign this month. For the first time, Padiham Rotary will be part of this exciting project which will run for four weeks starting on October 12th.

Details of collection points can be found on the Wrap up Lancashire website www.wrapuplancashire.co.uk

The coats are distributed to charities working with those in need, including the homeless, families in crisis, families fleeing domestic violence, those fighting drug addiction, the elderly and many more.

Burnley Football club are also on board and will be asking supporters to donate.

By distributing the coats through charities, the recipients are provided with the opportunity to access other services offered by those charities which can help them rebuild their lives.