Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A burgeoning Sunday amateur football league in Burnley has been boosted by the sponsorship of an equally up and coming business.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Burnley and District Sunday League has grown from just eight teams in 2019 to 12 teams last season and is hoping for 18 teams in the coming season.

And hoping for a clean sweep of good news, the league has now been boosted by the sponsorship of JWF Window Cleaning, set up by local lad Jack Fairburn, the son of the late Gordon who was a loyal servant to the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Rogers, who took over as league chairman from John Pilling in 2019, said: “Our first stumbling block was Covid, the complete unknown that put everything on hold. As a league we had to fall in line with rules put in place by the government, backed up with the guidelines from the LFA.

Jack Fairburn and dad Gordon from Burnley

“Fast forward three seasons and we built the league up to 12 teams and next season we are hopeful of getting up to 18 teams. Regular social media posts, reaching out as often as possible for new teams to enter the league is finally paying off.

“Whilst junior football and women's football continue to flourish, the old boys seem to fall by the wayside and it was well documented about the effect it had on a lot of people's mental health.

“Football is a release, time to be with friends and keep active. As a committee we want to build a league where everyone has a voice so that we can evolve and progress and it is that communication that has really helped the league grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I recently reached out to local companies with the opportunity to become the leagues main sponsor. One of the first people to respond was Jack Fairburn. Jack has played in the league for many years and earlier this year he lost his dad Gordon who was a loyal servant to the league.

“It was that connection that I thought would resonate with a lot of people.”

Jack revealed that sponsoring the league would be a fitting tribute to his dad.

He said: “Chris is doing a great job rebuilding the league to its former glory, getting the buzz back that local lads have missed in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By sponsoring the league I am able to give me company more exposure but have it as a fitting tribute to my dad. Earlier this year, I lost my dad who was a true legend within the Sunday league. Gordon had spells managing the Butterfly Pub, he also managed my older brother’s team, Stanley Black Cats.

“He just loved football and loved seeing me and my mates on Sundays by playing and having a laugh. A well-respected character, always good for a laugh and no doubt a pain for the committee members with all his questions at every league meeting.

“I have been window cleaning for around 10 years. When I was 20 years old, I couldn’t drive, had one ladder (with three rungs missing) and I used to get a taxi to my first round.

“Fast forward 10 years and I now have four vans, four permanent members of staff and three subcontractors that cover work all over the North West, Yorkshire and Manchester.”