Humbug. Breed: Akita Cross Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 7 years 6 months

Burnley adopt a dog: Here are some of the cute canines up for adoption at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary

How cute are these irresistible balls of fur?

By John Deehan
Friday, 8th July 2022, 10:57 am

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary finds homes for up to 1,300 animals a year, including dogs, cats and small animals. This week there are more than a dozen dogs who are on the lookout for a loving new pet parent.

For more information about each dog and how to adopt one go to the sanctuary's website www.bleakholt.org

1. Teddy (Reggie)

Breed: Chihuahua Sex: Male Age: 9 years 7 months

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales

2. Marlie

Breed: Shar-Pei Sex: Male Age: 7 years 3 months

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales

3. Pancake

Breed: Terrier (Jack Russell) Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 10 years 5 months

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales

4. Diego

Breed: Bull Mastiff X Akita Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 2 years 1 month

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Burnley
Next Page
Page 1 of 3