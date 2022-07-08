Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary finds homes for up to 1,300 animals a year, including dogs, cats and small animals. This week there are more than a dozen dogs who are on the lookout for a loving new pet parent.
For more information about each dog and how to adopt one go to the sanctuary's website www.bleakholt.org
1. Teddy (Reggie)
Breed: Chihuahua
Sex: Male
Age: 9 years 7 months
2. Marlie
Breed: Shar-Pei
Sex: Male
Age: 7 years 3 months
3. Pancake
Breed: Terrier (Jack Russell)
Crossbreed
Sex: Female
Age: 10 years 5 months
4. Diego
Breed: Bull Mastiff X Akita
Crossbreed
Sex: Male
Age: 2 years 1 month
