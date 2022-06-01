The charity finds homes for up to 1,300 animals a year, including dogs, cats and small animals. This week there are more than a dozen dogs who are on the lookout for a new owner.
For more information about each dog and how to adopt one go to the sanctuary's website www.bleakholt.org
1. Loki
Breed: Collie (Border)
Sex: Male
Age: 0 year 10 months
Photo: Unknown
2. Humbug
Humbug. Breed: Akita Cross Crossbreed
Sex: Male
Age: 7 years 6 months
Photo: Unknown
3. Suzy
Breed: Mastiff
Crossbreed
Sex: Female
Age: 2 years 4 months
Photo: Unknown
4. Zeeke
Breed: Lurcher
Sex: Male
Age: 2 years 6 months
Photo: Unknown