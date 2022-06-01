Breed: Chihuahua Sex: Male Age: 9 years 7 months

Burnley adopt a dog: Here are some of the cute canines up for adoption at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary

If you’re a Burnley dog lover who’s been thinking about introducing a furry new companion to the family then why not take a trip to Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary?

By John Deehan
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 9:18 am

The charity finds homes for up to 1,300 animals a year, including dogs, cats and small animals. This week there are more than a dozen dogs who are on the lookout for a new owner.

For more information about each dog and how to adopt one go to the sanctuary's website www.bleakholt.org

1. Loki

Breed: Collie (Border) Sex: Male Age: 0 year 10 months

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales

2. Humbug

Humbug. Breed: Akita Cross Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 7 years 6 months

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales

3. Suzy

Breed: Mastiff Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 2 years 4 months

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales

4. Zeeke

Breed: Lurcher Sex: Male Age: 2 years 6 months

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Burnley
Next Page
Page 1 of 3