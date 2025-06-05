Some of the town’s most dedicated “forgotten heroes” gathered at UCLan’s Victoria Mill in Trafalgar Street last night for a heart-warming evening of celebration. The winners and highly commended nominees were recognised for their tireless voluntary work tackling issues and offering support across the health, community, and environmental sectors, and beyond.

Burnley Council chief executive Lukman Patel said: "Yesterday’s Above and Beyond Awards gave us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate some of the outstanding individuals across Burnley who give their time and energy selflessly. It was a privilege to recognise their incredible contributions and to showcase the impact they are making in our communities.

"My heartfelt thanks go to everyone who goes the extra mile to support others and make a difference. Your passion, kindness and commitment help make Burnley a stronger and more connected place to live."

The awards were organised and supported by Burnley Council, Burnley.co.uk, the Burnley Express, and Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service.

Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar said: "On behalf of Burnley Council, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the incredible volunteers who go above and beyond, day in and day out, to make our communities better, safer, greener, and truly great places to live. These unsung heroes give their time not for recognition, but simply to improve Burnley – and we are all the better for it. Our country is built on the dedication of volunteers, and these awards are just a small way of showing our deep appreciation. A sincere thank you as well to all our staff and partners who helped make this celebration such a special and successful evening."

And Burnley Express editor John Deehan added: "The kindness and selflessness of individuals and organisations in this town never ceases to make me smile. It’s impossible to hear about the work they do and not come away feeling moved and uplifted. The ironic thing is, nobody in this room tonight is here for adulation or recognition – but I think it's important we have evenings like this to show our appreciation and to inspire others.

"I'd also like to say thank you to the hard-working staff at the council and Burnley, Pendle & Rossendale Council For Voluntary Service – unsung heroes in their own right – who work behind the scenes to make events like this possible."

The full list of nominees for each award category are:

Young Volunteer

Holly Craig

Scarlett Heseltine

Mollie Simpson

Foysol Uddin

Jeylan Chorley

Alfie Hale

Green Issues/Environmental Health Champion

Nature Warriors

Stephen Greenwood

Open Door Furniture Recycling

Martyn Hurt

Alaster and Tracy Hirst

Community Health & Wellness Champion

Mark Smedley MS Angling and Education

Basically Cheer CIC / Lianne Bruce

Sean Cronian

Foysol Uddin

Father Alex Frost

Lianne Bruce

Padiham Junior Park Run

Farah Imtiaz

The Oasis

Marion Wilkinson

Pyramid Self-help Group

Small Community Group

Albion Street

Padiham Sports Club

Burnley Empire Trust

Smile Mediation

Towneley Hall volunteers

Phoenix RDS

St Matthew’s Community Group

The Oasis

Pennine Lancashire Community Farm

Basically Cheer

Clayton Runners

Chorley’s Angels First Aid Community Group for the work they do in Burnley

Pyramid Self-help Group

Medium to Large Community Group

New Neighbours Together

BWA Advice

Horses and Ponies Protection Association – HAPPA

East Lancashire CAB

Christians Against Poverty

Incredible Edible

Community Cohesion Champion

Mark Smedley MS Angling and Education

Steven and Roxanne Whittaker

Alamzeb ‘Buddy’ Khan

Paul Ludditt

Ruth Haygarth

New Neighbours Together

Ansa Taslim

Downtown volunteers

Lifetime Achievement

Padiham Sports Club

Alan Smith – volunteer at Padiham Sport Hub

Marion Wilkinson - a volunteer junior coach for over 20 years at Clayton-Le Moors running club

Knights of St Columba

Jenni Clough

Eric and Hazel Wilkinson

Barbara Ashworth

Before the ceremony kicked off, guests enjoyed an afternoon-style dinner by Simply Classic and were entertained by keyboardists Jennifer Chen, Jack Whitham and Maxwell Harwood Lomax from Janet’s Music School.

See our photo gallery for the winners and highly commended nominees:

Winners and highly commended Winners and highly commended at the Above and Beyond Awards 2025 with the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Paul Reynolds.

14-year-old Burnley student, Scarlett Heseltine, took home the Young Volunteer award. Scarlett was crowned Junior Miss Galaxy UK 2025/26 and will represent the UK in Orlando while using her platform, Let's Talk Tourette's, to raise awareness, support charities, and inspire others by showing that being different doesn't limit your dreams.

The Young Volunteer highly commended certificate went to Holly Craig. Holly was chosen for making a significant impact in her community by actively participating in cultural projects, showcasing her pride in Burnley through poetry and film.