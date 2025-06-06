Burnley Above and Beyond Awards 2025: 24 photos of guests at ceremony at UCLAN's Victoria Mill

By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Jun 2025, 08:00 BST
The second ever Burnley Above and Beyond awards saw volunteers from across the borough, who go out of their way to make life better for others, honoured for their work.

Created in 2023, this year’s awards were held in the University of Central Lancashire’s Victoria Mill. Guests, including the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Paul Reynolds and Coun. Gail Barton, Leader of Burnley Council Afrasiab Anwar and Chief Executive of Burnley Council, Lukman Patel, were treated to food and drink laid on by Simply Classic. Students from the Janet Westmoreland School of Music provided entertainment.

Host Pete Baker, of the Life Church, said: “These awards were created to help recognise those individuals and organisations that often escape the limelight but who, day-to-day, carry out acts of kindness that have a massive, positive impact on the lives of others.

“Volunteers play a massive, but often unseen role, in supporting local people. Figures from the Council for Voluntary Services show that volunteers have contributed more than 12,000 hours of voluntary work and helped more than 20,000 people. Not only do they look after our communities, they have contributed over £130,000 in added value to the local economy.”

The event was supported by Burnley Council, Burnley.co.uk, the Burnley Express and Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service

1. Guests at the Above and Beyond Awards 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Guests at the Above and Beyond Awards 2025.

2. Guests at the Above and Beyond Awards 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Guests at the Above and Beyond Awards 2025.

Guests arrive at the Above and Beyond Awards 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Guests arrive at the Above and Beyond Awards 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Guests arrive at the Above and Beyond Awards 2025.

4. Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale CVS at the Above and Beyond Awards 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

