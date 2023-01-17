County Durham-based Salus Street Ltd want to use the site of the demolished Padiham Primary School to create a residential development of 19 one-bedroom bungalows for supported living.

Vehicle access will be from Victoria Road.

The former Padiham Primary School site could become the location for new bungalows and apartments

The one acre near the heritage listed Gawthorpe Hall and Stocksbridge House will be laid out in four terraces.

The school was demolished in 2013 and at one point was earmarked for a 24-hour petrol station.

A planning officers report recommending approval subject to a developer’s cash contribution to public open space improvement says: “The site has a main road frontage onto Burnley Road to the north and to Victoria Road to the south.

“The proposed scheme has been amended since its original submission by an overall reduction in the number of units, removal of a two-storey block and changes to design of units.

“The frontage blocks to Burnley Road consist of a two terraces of four bungalows which are set back similar to the adjacent villa properties to the east of the site.

“All provide for one bedroom accommodation. Gate openings would be formed to each unit on Burnley Road.

“A small one bedroom staff unit with a parapet roof is sited at the site entrance. The purpose relates to the proposed use of the bungalows for supported living.

“The proposed bungalows will be managed by a registered provider and offered as affordable rent for assisted living.

