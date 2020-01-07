Bumper turnout at Ribble Valley tractor run raises £7,350 for life-saving charity

Clitheroe Young Farmers not only lit up Ribble Valley by organising a festive tractor run, but raised a magnificent amount of money for the North West Air Ambulance.

As reported previously in the Clitheroe Advertiser, more than 100 vintage fairy-lit tractors chugged through towns and villages in the Ribble Valley just before Christmas.

Bumper turnout! Photo by Stephen Peters Aerial Photography

The convoy of festive tractors was greeted by hundreds of people who braved the winter temperatures to line the streets and cheer on the parade. The tractor run was organised by Robert Redmaynes and Roger and Hazel Stansfield, who wanted to create an event which would bring lots of people to Clitheroe ...and they did just that. They also wanted to boost funds for the North West Air Ambulance and they were delighted with the support they received having raised £7,350.

One of the organisers, Hazel, said: "The idea came about after a close friend, Tom, fell off a roof in the summer time and was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital. It costs the NWAA £3,500 every time they take flight, they get no government funding as well so we knew it was the charity which was meant to be! Our aim was to raise £3,500, we never quite anticipated how successful the event was going to be. With about two weeks to go until the event we were getting nervous that we weren’t going to make any money- we only had 25 tractors booked up, but as it got closer and closer more and more tractors started to book in, with one day to go we had 101 tractors booked in and over 1,700 people interested in the event on Facebook! As the tractors turned up to the auction, we honestly couldn’t believe the effort which had been put into the tractors, everyone had put a brilliant effort in - we really did light up the Ribble Valley!"

She added: "After the successful tractor run, everyone commented on how great it was, even asking if we could arrange another one next year (my phone actually broke with the amount of messages I was getting). I cannot promise that we will have one next year, but with the response we have had its looking very likely! Thanks to everyone who organised, participated, donated and supported the event."