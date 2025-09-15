Bumper family fun day at Burnley's Lowerhouse Cricket Club will raise cash for Pendleside Hospice
The event has been organised by Shelly Heap who is a contestant in this year’s Pendleside Does Strictly competition where each person taking part is set a challenge to raise £2,000. Shelly has already raised the magnificent sum of £9,234 and she hopes Saturday’s event will bring the total to £10,000. All the money raised will be donated to Pendleside Hospice.
Kicking off at noon, the venue for the fun day is Lowerhouse Cricket Club. A children’s colour run will start at 1pm and the day will also feature a funfair, kids’ giant games and ‘Hanging Tough’ challenge. Refreshments include a barbecue, beer and street food and two bands are lined up to perform in the clubhouse. Gumball will be on stage at 4pm and Old Red Eyes, a Paul Heaton tribute act, will appear at 7pm.
Also hosted by Lancashire Competitions, people will have the chance to win cash prizes on the day. Anyone who wishes to register their child for the colour run is asked to contact Shelly on Facebook or message her on 07480562002