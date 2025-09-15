Bumper family fun day at Burnley's Lowerhouse Cricket Club will raise cash for Pendleside Hospice

By Sue Plunkett
Published 15th Sep 2025, 13:43 BST
A bucking bronco and a ‘Gladiator’ style challenge are just two of the attractions lined up for a bumper family fun day in Burnley this Saturday (September 20th)

The event has been organised by Shelly Heap who is a contestant in this year’s Pendleside Does Strictly competition where each person taking part is set a challenge to raise £2,000. Shelly has already raised the magnificent sum of £9,234 and she hopes Saturday’s event will bring the total to £10,000. All the money raised will be donated to Pendleside Hospice.

placeholder image
Read More
Burnley Nightlife: 26 scenes from the weekend including The Loom and Secrets bar...

Kicking off at noon, the venue for the fun day is Lowerhouse Cricket Club. A children’s colour run will start at 1pm and the day will also feature a funfair, kids’ giant games and ‘Hanging Tough’ challenge. Refreshments include a barbecue, beer and street food and two bands are lined up to perform in the clubhouse. Gumball will be on stage at 4pm and Old Red Eyes, a Paul Heaton tribute act, will appear at 7pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A family fun day takes place this Saturday at Lowerhouse Cricket Club in Burnley to raise funds for Pendleside Hospiceplaceholder image
A family fun day takes place this Saturday at Lowerhouse Cricket Club in Burnley to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice

Also hosted by Lancashire Competitions, people will have the chance to win cash prizes on the day. Anyone who wishes to register their child for the colour run is asked to contact Shelly on Facebook or message her on 07480562002

Related topics:BurnleyPendleside Hospice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice