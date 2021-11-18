Building works for over 400 homes in Clitheroe to begin this month

Taylor Wimpey Manchester has completed the purchase of its next piece of land at Higher Standen Park in Clitheroe. The land has reserved matters planning permission for 426 new homes and will form the next phase of residential development at Half Penny Meadows.

Construction work on the 426 new homes is due to start in November and follows the recent sell-out success of the first phase of homes at the development. A range of two, three, four and five bedroom homes will be delivered, with 30% provided as affordable housing for local people.

Taylor Wimpey Manchester say the development is expected to give the area a significant economic lift. In addition to the creation of new jobs, Half Penny Meadows will also inject more than £3m of investment into the local community as part of the approved planning obligations.

Phase one of Taylor Wimpey Manchester’s Half Penny Meadows development in Clitheroe

Gareth Bancroft, Land Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “This land acquisition marks an exciting time for Taylor Wimpey Manchester as we continue our investment in Clitheroe and providing more high-quality residential homes for people in the area.

“The site itself boasts an unrivalled location in the heart of the Ribble Valley, with striking views towards Pendle Hill and we are pleased to be offering a fresh opportunity for people to make this wonderful part of the world their home. We look forward to the weeks ahead and breaking ground on site.”