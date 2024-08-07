Building Bridges Pendle organises community meeting to reassure residents as riots blight country

By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Aug 2024, 15:37 BST

A cross-section of local leaders came together today in Nelson to discuss the impact of the riots that have been taking place nationally, what it means for Pendle and how communities can remain strong and resilient.

Discussions were held to highlight community concerns and examples were given to illustrate how people across Pendle are feeling right now.

One of the organisers, Rauf Bashir, the project manager at Building Bridges Pendle, said the attendants made clear it was important for everyone to persevere in a stance towards peace and acceptance of each other; to condemn such actions and to remain resolute in their position that they will not let hate divide the community in Pendle.

He added: “We must uphold the strength of our relationships and become ambassadors for dialogue in order to discuss matters rationally and constructively.”

Building Bridges Pendle organised the community meeting in response to riots across the countryBuilding Bridges Pendle organised the community meeting in response to riots across the country
Building Bridges Pendle organised the community meeting in response to riots across the country

New Pendle and Clitheroe MP Jonathan Hinder said: “I know that some communities are understandably fearful after the disorder we have seen in different parts of the country over the last few days. It is important that we stay together as one community, seeking to unite, not divide, through fantastic organisations such as Building Bridges Pendle.

“I am grateful to our police officers for all they are doing to keep us safe, and urge all residents to support them at this very demanding time. If residents have specific concerns that they would like to discuss with me, I can be contacted at [email protected]

Attendess also noted that despite the negatives, they had seen glimpses of great community spirit and stories arising from the riots and hope that Pendle residents can focus on these as inspiration to stand together as one community.

Members shared stories of simple acts of friendship and acceptance.

Holly, community development officer from Building Bridges Pendle, said: “We spoke about so many things but did not lose sight that we have a strong community where people care for each other.

“If you haven’t already done so, please go and meet your neighbour or friend from a different background. Ask them how they are feeling and express reassurance that you will stand together in demonstration of true British values.”

