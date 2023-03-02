The Brun Lea Heights development, on land off Rossendale Road, will see Barratt Homes build a mixture of 87 different homes, reduced from the original plan size of 101 properties.

It will include four affordable two-bedroomed houses and 19 accessible and adaptable homes.

The scheme saw objections from Coal Clough with Deerplay ward Coun. Gordon Birtwistle, Habergham Eaves Parish Council and 18 residents.

Construction work takes places on new housing at the top of Rossendale Road in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The Burnley Express revealed yesterday that Barnfield Construction has been given the green light to build an £11m. business park on land further down Rossendale Road.

A report on the housing development said: “The scheme protects the amenities of neighbouring properties, addresses the need to provide safe access and improves the functioning of a nearby junction, includes measures to encourage the use of public transport and provides for biodiversity.

“It would also provide highly energy efficient homes, a degree of affordable housing and a proportion of accessible and adaptable homes.”